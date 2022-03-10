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Gibraltar, Its Flag & The UFO Mothership
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706 views • March 10, 2022
Based on the teachings of EliJAH, this is a presentation of how Gibraltar and its flag hold a key to understanding Scripture and Prophecy.
All video and audio elements in this video are creatively used, under a fair use claim, to help illustrate EliJAH’s teachings and how they relate to what we’ve been shown through pop-culture entertainment. And by using them, we can show how outer-worldly Truth can be found even in their fantastical interpretations of End-Time events.
After watching this video, please read these supporting resources:
Learn the Words of The New Song – JAHTruth.net/nsong
Close Encounters of The Gibraltar Kind – JAHTruth.net/closeenc
Gibraltar’s Flag – JAHTruth.net/gibfg
The Way home or face The Fire – www.thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Threat of An Alien Invasion is Real
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2017/02/12/the-threat-of-an-alienet-invasion-is-real/
The Greatest UFO Story Ever Told
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2013/12/21/the-greatest-ufo-story-ever-told/
All video and audio elements in this video are creatively used, under a fair use claim, to help illustrate EliJAH’s teachings and how they relate to what we’ve been shown through pop-culture entertainment. And by using them, we can show how outer-worldly Truth can be found even in their fantastical interpretations of End-Time events.
After watching this video, please read these supporting resources:
Learn the Words of The New Song – JAHTruth.net/nsong
Close Encounters of The Gibraltar Kind – JAHTruth.net/closeenc
Gibraltar’s Flag – JAHTruth.net/gibfg
The Way home or face The Fire – www.thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Threat of An Alien Invasion is Real
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2017/02/12/the-threat-of-an-alienet-invasion-is-real/
The Greatest UFO Story Ever Told
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2013/12/21/the-greatest-ufo-story-ever-told/
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