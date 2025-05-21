Morning Manna - May 21, 2025 - Proverbs 1:1-5 - A Wise Man Will Hear and Learn

In this new journey through the Book of Proverbs, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart begin with the opening verses, laying the foundation for a transformative study in godly wisdom. Today’s teaching highlights Solomon’s divine calling and authorship, the divine purpose of Proverbs, and the invitation to pursue wisdom, instruction, discernment, and understanding with a teachable spirit.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/21/25





