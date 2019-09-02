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1970 NYPD Shootout
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45 views • September 02, 2019
On Feb 28, 1970, Transit Authority Officer Michael Melchiona was gunned down by a drifter on 7th Ave and 50th St. in NYC. This video, taken via a super-8 film camera, provides the background on the events that occurred on that day and, hopefully, memorializes Ofc. Melchiona. The subway station at that location was dedicated to him on September 10, 2018, over 48 years after his sacrifice.
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