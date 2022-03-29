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Russian Withdrawal Underway?*Largest Ever Military Budget*Secret Societies Control & The Anunnaki*
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158 views • March 29, 2022
A Message From The Anunnaki About The Day Of Their Return & The Harvest Of Humanity*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0P9RI12UWQ
Are The Anunnaki Terraforming Earth For Their Return?*A Source Of Vampire Legends?*Dogmen*AI Merger*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWCn7_yU2oA
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https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-signals-intent-cut-military-operations-around-kiev-chernihiv-after-positive
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-signals-intent-cut-military-operations-around-kiev-chernihiv-after-positive
https://www.zerohedge.com/military/ukraines-military-intelligence-chief-threatens-total-guerrilla-warfare
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/8-10-americans-worried-bidens-bumbling-will-lead-nuclear-war-new-poll-finds
https://www.rt.com/news/552868-biden-pentagon-record-budget/
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/john-f-kennedy-secret-societies-speech-transcript
https://www.militaryindustrialcomplex.com/military-industrial-complex-speech.php
https://www.greenwichtime.com/news/article/The-military-wants-AI-to-replace-human-17035719.php
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/record-pentagon-budget-includes-69bn-european-deterrence-initiative-682m-assist-ukraine
https://www.ranker.com/list/coolest-darpa-projects/mike-rothschild
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/biden-doj-kills-trump-era-program-catch-chinese-spies
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/27/report-biden-officials-prepare-for-mass-migration-event-at-southern-border/
https://www.sott.net/article/466008-Beau-Biden-Foundation-raked-in-nearly-4M-in-2020-used-only-550000-on-the-charitys-mission-of-preventing-child-abuse
https://dubai.ooo/2022/03/12/us-eases-border-policy-from-trump-era-for-unaccompanied-migrant-children/
https://www.pacificpundit.com/2021/12/30/thanks-joe-1-9-million-migrants-at-southern-border-in-2021-500000-got-aways/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/grim-7th-anniversary-us-saudi-war-yemen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0P9RI12UWQ
Are The Anunnaki Terraforming Earth For Their Return?*A Source Of Vampire Legends?*Dogmen*AI Merger*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWCn7_yU2oA
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/energy-herbs-blend-chi-tonic/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/micro-shrooms-micronized-medicinal-mushroom-blend/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis
Services Available
Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Please Subscribe to our Four channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support!
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-signals-intent-cut-military-operations-around-kiev-chernihiv-after-positive
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-signals-intent-cut-military-operations-around-kiev-chernihiv-after-positive
https://www.zerohedge.com/military/ukraines-military-intelligence-chief-threatens-total-guerrilla-warfare
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/8-10-americans-worried-bidens-bumbling-will-lead-nuclear-war-new-poll-finds
https://www.rt.com/news/552868-biden-pentagon-record-budget/
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/john-f-kennedy-secret-societies-speech-transcript
https://www.militaryindustrialcomplex.com/military-industrial-complex-speech.php
https://www.greenwichtime.com/news/article/The-military-wants-AI-to-replace-human-17035719.php
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/record-pentagon-budget-includes-69bn-european-deterrence-initiative-682m-assist-ukraine
https://www.ranker.com/list/coolest-darpa-projects/mike-rothschild
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/biden-doj-kills-trump-era-program-catch-chinese-spies
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/27/report-biden-officials-prepare-for-mass-migration-event-at-southern-border/
https://www.sott.net/article/466008-Beau-Biden-Foundation-raked-in-nearly-4M-in-2020-used-only-550000-on-the-charitys-mission-of-preventing-child-abuse
https://dubai.ooo/2022/03/12/us-eases-border-policy-from-trump-era-for-unaccompanied-migrant-children/
https://www.pacificpundit.com/2021/12/30/thanks-joe-1-9-million-migrants-at-southern-border-in-2021-500000-got-aways/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/grim-7th-anniversary-us-saudi-war-yemen
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