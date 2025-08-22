BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FISHERMEN in PORTUGAL
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 23 hours ago

The Portuguese have always had a "love affair" with the Sea. They were the Explorers of the "New World" and conducted the first explorations to India and beyond. They still have a very vibrant fishing economy.

While spending a month this Spring in Portugal, I noticed that Sea Fishing from the shore and the cliffs was pretty popular. Here is a brief look at fishing in fair and foul weather at one of the beaches. The surfers were absent because of the Stormy Sea, the Sunbathers were absent as well, but the Fishermen, dressed for the ocasion, were out and about!

Keywords
travelportugalfishingfishermen and culture
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy