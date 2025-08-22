FISHERMEN in PORTUGAL

The Portuguese have always had a "love affair" with the Sea. They were the Explorers of the "New World" and conducted the first explorations to India and beyond. They still have a very vibrant fishing economy.

While spending a month this Spring in Portugal, I noticed that Sea Fishing from the shore and the cliffs was pretty popular. Here is a brief look at fishing in fair and foul weather at one of the beaches. The surfers were absent because of the Stormy Sea, the Sunbathers were absent as well, but the Fishermen, dressed for the ocasion, were out and about!