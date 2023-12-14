A large-scale offensive operation by Russian units of the Western Military District destroyed weapons and equipment and hundreds of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kupyansk direction. Artillery, tank and drone crews, controlling the entire line of contact on the front line, advanced and completed combat missions, incurring significant losses of Ukrainian military personnel.
Mirrored MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.