Welcome to China’s Unrestricted Warfare: Winning the 5G Battle, the podcast where we unravel the complex dynamics of global power, technology, and strategy. I’m Jeffrey Prather, and today, we’re diving into a critical issue at the heart of modern geopolitics: how China is leveraging 5G technology in its strategy of unrestricted warfare.
In this episode, we’ll explore:
What unrestricted warfare means and how it applies to technology.
China’s advancements in 5G and their global implications.
How nations can respond to safeguard their sovereignty and security.