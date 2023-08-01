Create New Account
Submit to the spiritual authority once you recognize it!
PRB Ministry
Published Yesterday

1Thess lesson #117. Submit to the authority of the WORD and the spiritual leader who handles the teaching of the word accurately. Once you recognize who you can sit under for Bible study willingly submit and take it seriously. If not, you will become a confused church hopper who falls for satanic counterfeits! 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

