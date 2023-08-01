Submit to the spiritual authority once you recognize it!

1Thess lesson #117. Submit to the authority of the WORD and the spiritual leader who handles the teaching of the word accurately. Once you recognize who you can sit under for Bible study willingly submit and take it seriously. If not, you will become a confused church hopper who falls for satanic counterfeits!
