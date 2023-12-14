Create New Account
Unveiling Some Truth about Hyperinflation and the Dollar
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published a day ago

Lynette and Eric explore the impact of the U.S. losing world reserve currency status 🌍, touching on the complexities of inflation, hyperinflation, and global economic dynamics. 📈💼 Don't miss the insights on silver and gold which are the ONLY real money, market trends, and the illusion of the dollar or any other fiat currency, which is not real money, and only represents counterfeit debts! 🚀 

Keywords
fiat currencymoneynwonew world ordergoldsilverhyperinflationdebtdollartheftinflationdigital control griddigital prisonprecious metalsmoney printingqtdeflationqehelicopter moneygreat resettotal enslavementcredit crunchliquidity tighteningliquidity crunchglobalist crime syndicate controlled demolition

