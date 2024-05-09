Rostam and Esfandiar (2002, C64)

Note: I used a trainer for infinite health.

Rostam and Esfandiar is an action-adventure by Iranian developder Zohal Electronics.

As far as I can tell, the game is based on the story of the battle between Rostam and Esfandiar from the book Shahnameh.

You apparently take control of Rostam and need to to solve a few puzzles to to get to Esfandiar and defeat him. You can pick up and use items, there seems to be no other command. Using the right item in the correct spot will solve a puzzle.