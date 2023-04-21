Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who is Miles Guo
11 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2ezcqp086a

谁是郭文贵/Who is Guo Wengui


2017年，郭先生利用社交媒体和美国新闻机构作为平台，揭露某些中共高层官员的腐败，大大加强了他的反中共运动。

郭先生的公开言论在美国和美国以外被广泛传播，郭先生向美国当局提供了有关中共官员及其罪行的信息。

In 2017, Mr. Guo Wengui used social media and US news outlets as a platform to expose the corruption of certain top CCP officials, which significantly strengthened his anti-CCP campaign.

Mr. Guo's public statements were widely disseminated in and outside the US, and he provided intelligence to US authorities regarding CCP officials and their crimes.



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket