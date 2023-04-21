https://gettr.com/post/p2ezcqp086a
谁是郭文贵/Who is Guo Wengui
2017年，郭先生利用社交媒体和美国新闻机构作为平台，揭露某些中共高层官员的腐败，大大加强了他的反中共运动。
郭先生的公开言论在美国和美国以外被广泛传播，郭先生向美国当局提供了有关中共官员及其罪行的信息。
In 2017, Mr. Guo Wengui used social media and US news outlets as a platform to expose the corruption of certain top CCP officials, which significantly strengthened his anti-CCP campaign.
Mr. Guo's public statements were widely disseminated in and outside the US, and he provided intelligence to US authorities regarding CCP officials and their crimes.
