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Abracadabra: How Liberals Use Dark Magic to Control Society
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112 views • May 19, 2021
May 8, 2021 War Room With Owen Shroyer
Owen explains how words are used to control society, by dark magicians.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6095e99f4ddaa518fdf29a53
Owen explains how words are used to control society, by dark magicians.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6095e99f4ddaa518fdf29a53
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