Global Alert News - #386 - Dane Wigington

One Hour Weekly Broadcast for Saturday December 31, 2022Crack developed in the Earths' Magnetosphere. This reportedly allowed solar winds (with radiation) to mix with our atmosphere. Oceans' fish populations down 80 to 90%. Blue Fin Tuna down 98%. Wells are going dry in western U.S. Almond trees in Cal. 50% gone. There's NO DOUBT now that climate controllers are wiping out our food crops.

