Building used by the CIA in Dubai is still burning up

A building used by the CIA in Dubai was burned down.

Israeli sources claim that the facility was completely burned down after an Iranian strike.

Adding:

The UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation: The UAE will not stand idly by in the face of a barrage of Iranian missiles.

⚡️Explosions in the capital of Saudi Arabia - AFP

❗️Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Tehran views revenge as its legitimate right and duty and will make every effort to fulfill this obligation.