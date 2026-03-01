Building used by the CIA in Dubai is still burning up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A building used by the CIA in Dubai was burned down.
Israeli sources claim that the facility was completely burned down after an Iranian strike.
Adding:
The UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation: The UAE will not stand idly by in the face of a barrage of Iranian missiles.
⚡️Explosions in the capital of Saudi Arabia - AFP
❗️Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Tehran views revenge as its legitimate right and duty and will make every effort to fulfill this obligation.