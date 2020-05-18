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Episode 99 - The Truth About Abraham Lincoln - Part II
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14 views • May 18, 2020
In Episode #98, we focused on the most common myths about Lincoln. In this episode, we take a deeper look at the man, his motivations, his actions and consider what his true legacy should be. Specifically we examine how he destroyed states' rights, his dictatorial actions during the war, his real agenda and we make a strong case that he should have been charged as a war criminal had he lived.
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