🥴 Fuentes shifting the Overton window to whitewash Epstein's crimes

US podcaster Nick Fuentes argues that the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring shouldn’t be labeled “pedophilia” because the victims were “barely legal” teenagers.

Nice try, Nick. While teenagers are generally considered to be 13 to 19, Epstein’s victims included children as young as 11—so redefining pedophilia doesn’t exactly make it disappear.