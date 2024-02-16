IS AMERICA THREATENED WITH "UNARMED OCCUPATION"?

Kinda like "OCCUPY WALL STREET"? There are actual protocalls for occupying a territory. Check it out for yourself. It's really ambiguous and if an administration was in place that refused to respond, we, the people, would lose that territory most likely. Point blank. Check it out. I couldn't believe it. If the international community is on their side, we'd have to handle it ourselves if we want it, we'd have to take it back. I'm concerned about Arizona and southern Cali... While we re all distracted about Texas... Yuuuup. Pass it on y'all. Hit meeeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.