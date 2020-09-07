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The Ron Paul Liberty Report: OSHA Covering Up Face Mask Danger? (MIRRORED)
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512 views • September 07, 2020
The Ron Paul Liberty Report: OSHA Covering Up Face Mask Danger? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel RonPaulLibertyReport at:-
https://youtu.be/dVMCz0riwuQ
Why hasn't US Occupational Safety and Health Administration bothered to do any testing on the potential negative effects of mandatory workplace face masks? An increasing number of individuals have tested C02 level build-up inside masks using OSHA-approved equipment and the results have been concerning. Why doesn't OSHA take the time to either disprove or confirm whether it is safe for face masks to be mandated on workers? Plus in today's program: corruption in Covid testing across the country and another look at the big hype over new "cases" in Texas and Florida.
Please keep the Liberty Report on the air with a tax-deductible contribution to the Ron Paul Institute: http://www.RonPaulInstitute.org/support
Articles mentioned:
https://www.targetliberty.com/2020/07/has-osha-even-tested-to-determine-if.html
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2020/july/13/citizens-forced-to-breathe-deadly-climate-change-gas/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/07/bill-sardi/the-big-coronavirus-testing-con-job/
Mirrored from You Tube channel RonPaulLibertyReport at:-
https://youtu.be/dVMCz0riwuQ
Why hasn't US Occupational Safety and Health Administration bothered to do any testing on the potential negative effects of mandatory workplace face masks? An increasing number of individuals have tested C02 level build-up inside masks using OSHA-approved equipment and the results have been concerning. Why doesn't OSHA take the time to either disprove or confirm whether it is safe for face masks to be mandated on workers? Plus in today's program: corruption in Covid testing across the country and another look at the big hype over new "cases" in Texas and Florida.
Please keep the Liberty Report on the air with a tax-deductible contribution to the Ron Paul Institute: http://www.RonPaulInstitute.org/support
Articles mentioned:
https://www.targetliberty.com/2020/07/has-osha-even-tested-to-determine-if.html
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2020/july/13/citizens-forced-to-breathe-deadly-climate-change-gas/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/07/bill-sardi/the-big-coronavirus-testing-con-job/
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