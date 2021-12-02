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SCHOOLS ARE NOW INOCULATION CENTERS TO KILL YOUR KIDS - PUSHING FEAR ONTO THE SHEEP
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0 view • December 02, 2021
RUMBLE LINK:
https://rumble.com/vq305t-schools-are-now-innoculation-centers-to-kill-your-kids-pushing-fear-onto-th.html
In the 1st clip,
I meant to say .... "Liz Crokin said Hillary WAS INVOLVED in child sex Trafficking". Sorry for the mistake in words.
- Once again, parents are being warned to take your kids out of school
- A Series of clips including West Virginia Governor Jim Justice urging everyone to run and get your Booster before you kill everybody around you.
Email: [email protected]
https://rumble.com/vq305t-schools-are-now-innoculation-centers-to-kill-your-kids-pushing-fear-onto-th.html
In the 1st clip,
I meant to say .... "Liz Crokin said Hillary WAS INVOLVED in child sex Trafficking". Sorry for the mistake in words.
- Once again, parents are being warned to take your kids out of school
- A Series of clips including West Virginia Governor Jim Justice urging everyone to run and get your Booster before you kill everybody around you.
Email: [email protected]
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