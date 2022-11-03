The Great Reset and Transhumanism | Beyond the Cover

In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews publisher Dennis Behreandt about The New American magazine’s new 100-page bookazine headlined “The Great Reset and Transhumanism.” Bound like a book and in the format of a magazine, on high-quality paper and loaded with graphics, the bookazine will be appearing on newsstands nationwide beginning Thanksgiving week, but is also available for ordering now. In this interview, Behreandt explains how vitally important it is to stop the Great Reset. The survival of our freedoms, our nation, and even humankind are at stake — literally! If that sounds like hyperbole, we encourage you to read The Great Reset and Transhumanism and seriously consider the facts assembled therein. In fact, the architects behind the Great Reset are very candid about their global ambitions, which include the abolition of private property and transhumanism. But they are very deceptive in their portrayal of the dystopia they fully intend to impose — promoting it instead as a beautiful thing. Behreandt also explains that the bookazine does much more than warn against this dystopian future. It offers reasons why we should be optimistic about being able to stop the Great Reset and encourages readers to become part of this incredibly important undertaking through The John Birch Society, the parent organization of The New American.





To get your copy of “The Great Reset and Transhumanism” bookazine with free shipping, use the code BENOITSHIP at https://shopjbs.org/product/the-great-reset/





To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/



