WTC 911 and American Empire Intellectuals 2006 David Ray Griffin & Other Researchers Speak Out



"What Is Being Suppressed and Where the Hidden Truth Lies": 9/11 and American Empire (2006)





9/11 and American Empire: Intellectuals Speak Out





David Ray Griffin and Peter Dale Scott talked about the book they edited, 9/11 and American Empire: Intellectuals Speak Out, published by Olive Branch Press. They were joined by some of the contributors to the book to assess the Bush administration’s responsibility for the attacks on September 11, 2001, arguing that key administration officials either purposefully ignored the threats leading up to the attacks or were complicit in the planning them. The panelists said that the administration has used the attacks to enact long established plans to expand American empire. The event was moderated by Ray McGovern. After their discussion the participants responded to audience members' questions.





Griffin also wrote The 9/11 Commission Report: Omissions and Distortions.





This lecture was a KPFA event that was taped and broadcast on radio. The event was sponsored by: KPFA 94.1FM/Pacifica Radio, Northern California 9-11 Truth Alliance, and Interlink Publishing and Bay Area independent