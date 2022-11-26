Das Produkt Seiner Selbst - MONOLOGUE | RATHON (Deutsch)

RATHON erläutert, wie man sein Umfeld gestaltet, um das Produkt seinerselbst zu werden.
Man sagt, dass wir das Produkt unseres Umfeld ist. Ist es schlecht, werden wir schlecht. Ist es gut, werden auf wir gut.
Wenn wir aber unser Umfeld selber erschaffen, werden wir das Podukt unser selbst.
Gehen wir in die Eigenverantwortuntg, so können wir auch unser eigener Schöpfer werden.
