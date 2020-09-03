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Why the Tech-Media-Corp-Government medical CENSORSHIP endangers patient safety! with Scott Tips Esq & President - National Health Federation
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5 views • September 03, 2020
One of the shocking experiences for entrepreneurs and activists in health innovation stems from the censorship or legal attack unleashed by incumbent market leaders and the tech, media, and government giants strangely obsequious to directives from powerful business interests. Allopathic doctors on the COVID frontline are experiencing such scorn and draconian sanctions for treatments, but so are naturopaths with non-allopathic treatments. Integrated doctors have suffered these coordinated attacks long before COVID, as National Health Federation president Scott Tips describes it. For decades indeed Scott has watched large pharmaceutical and agriculture firms get their way with regulatory captured bureaucrats at the international Codex food trade agency. With increasing percentages of consumers using natural products, they need to join NHF’s request for grassroots help to dislodge the criminal attacks of the tech-media-corporate-government complex on natural solutions.
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