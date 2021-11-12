© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The devil is a Legalist: You need to revoke the rights you give the devil over you
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • November 12, 2021
In this video, we explain howe YOU give your children to the devil during Christmas and how you can revoke those rights you give to the devil.
For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-christian-holidays.html
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/authority/
For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-christian-holidays.html
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/authority/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.