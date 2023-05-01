Create New Account
Australians Seeking Compensation For COVID Jab Injuries
Vigilent Citizen
Published 18 hours ago |

MIRRORED from Sky News Australia

30 Apr 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHXYla1jU58&ab_channel=SkyNewsAustralia 

“500 Australians have joined a class action lawsuit … the landmark lawsuit has been launched against the federal government, against the TGA and against the Department of Health and alleged negligence by the TGA in its approval and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccines," Mr Dean said.

Keywords
vaccineclass action lawsuitaustraliainjuriescovid 19myocarditis

