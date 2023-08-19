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What To Do When Forgiveness Did Not Work?
Dr Rick Patterson
Dr Rick Patterson
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7 views • August 19, 2023

1 John 4:17 As He Is So Are We Now in this world! You life is about to CHANGE! This teaching will take you to a new level in Christ! Don't miss this teaching! You are God's greatest creation! You are a son of God. It is God doing the work! It is God doing the healing! Go this week in obedience to Christ. The world is waiting for you to manifest Christ’s power and authority. DON'T MISS THIS! Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org Give online by texting. 73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line! My Patriot Supply Emergency Food Sources - Yes CLC will receive small referral fee! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=480... CONTACT ME CONCERNING SOLAR GENERATORS AT DISCOUNT PRICING! EMAIL [email protected] LISTENERS WILL RECEIVE THE MAX. DISCOUNT! https://patterson-solar-products.mysh... Copyright Disclaimer Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. www.pixabay.com www.stock.adobe.com Music clips are licensed by: www.pixabay.com www.stock.adobe.com www.sermoncentral.com www.jesusfilm.org Follow us at: www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson www.drrickpatterson.com www.rickpatterson.blogspot.com www.drrickpatterson.com www.brighteon.com/drrickpatterson www.gab.com/drrickpatterson www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson www.brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson www.patterson.org www.facebook.com/drrickpatterson https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson EMAIL: [email protected] [email protected] www.ChristLifeCenter.org EMAIL: [email protected] [email protected] You may give to Christ Life Center by texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word). Please include Christ Life Center in your will and estate planning [email protected] phone 305 984-8477 Music I Will Sing Praise Song 1 of 2 New Name Written Down in Heaven by Charity Gayle

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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