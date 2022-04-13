Lori Alhadeff Advocates for Tighter School Security After Losing her Daughter in Mass Shooting

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TAKEAWAYS
Parents need to hold their elected officials accountable for co-sponsoring legislation to make schools safer
Support the H.R.2717 Safer Schools Act so schools can do a risk assessment, and based on those vulnerabilities, apply for federal funding to fix any security issues
Mental health services are an important part of maintaining a safe and healthy environment for kids on campus
The Third Annual Live for Alyssa Benefit is happening on May 5, 2022 from 6 P.M. to 10 P.M. EST
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Make Our Schools Safe Video: https://bit.ly/3J2MLbf
Live for Alyssa Benefit: https://bit.ly/3NMndCZ
Safer Schools Act - Bill H.R.2717: https://bit.ly/3LDzYhh
Valentine’s Day Letter to Alyssa: https://alyssa.dearworld.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH LORI ALHADEFF
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YouTube: https://bit.ly/35CWs2u
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