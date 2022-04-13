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Lori Alhadeff Advocates for Tighter School Security After Losing her Daughter in Mass Shooting
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11 views • April 13, 2022
Adventurous 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff was brutally gunned down in 2018 during the Parkland school shooting after a gunman fired through her classroom’s tiny window in the door. Her grieving mother, Lori, turned her anger into action after losing her beautiful daughter to such senseless violence. Lori and her husband founded Make Our Schools Safe, a non-profit initiative dedicated to advocating for legislation across the U.S. that tightens security in classroom settings. Lori discusses her involvement on the Broward County school board, the importance of the Alyssa’s Alert Act and the Safer Schools Act, and how integral it is for parents to be active participants in their local school district and fight for their children’s safety.


TAKEAWAYS

Parents need to hold their elected officials accountable for co-sponsoring legislation to make schools safer

Support the H.R.2717 Safer Schools Act so schools can do a risk assessment, and based on those vulnerabilities, apply for federal funding to fix any security issues

Mental health services are an important part of maintaining a safe and healthy environment for kids on campus

The Third Annual Live for Alyssa Benefit is happening on May 5, 2022 from 6 P.M. to 10 P.M. EST


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Make Our Schools Safe Video: https://bit.ly/3J2MLbf
Live for Alyssa Benefit: https://bit.ly/3NMndCZ
Safer Schools Act - Bill H.R.2717: https://bit.ly/3LDzYhh
Valentine’s Day Letter to Alyssa: https://alyssa.dearworld.org/

🔗 CONNECT WITH LORI ALHADEFF
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3uR0cpH

🔗 CONNECT WITH MAKE OUR SCHOOLS SAFE
Website: https://makeourschoolssafe.org/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Kbo0v4
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3Kbo91A
Twitter: https://twitter.com/makeschoolsafe8
YouTube: https://bit.ly/35CWs2u

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💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
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Keywords
americagodchurchparentssafetygunmanloritina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showalert actmass shooting broward county school boardmake our safealyssa alhadeff
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