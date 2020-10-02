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Spygate Truths
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16 views • October 02, 2020
INTRODUCTION
• #1 THE FRAUDULENT FISAS
• #2 LYING BY OMISSION
• #3 FBI'S BIGGEST BLUNDER
• #4 DOCTORING CIA EMAIL
• #5 THE PHONY DOSSIER
• #6 FBI 34-MONTH COVER-UP
• #7 FBI'S CASE COLLAPSES
• #8 LYING TO FISA COURT
• #9 TWO-HOP SPYING
• #10 INCOMPETENCE OR BIAS?
• #11 THE SCHEME TEAM
• #12 THE FISA SWAMP
• #13 SUSPECTED RUSSIAN SPY
spygatetruths.com
John Spiropoulos
• #1 THE FRAUDULENT FISAS
• #2 LYING BY OMISSION
• #3 FBI'S BIGGEST BLUNDER
• #4 DOCTORING CIA EMAIL
• #5 THE PHONY DOSSIER
• #6 FBI 34-MONTH COVER-UP
• #7 FBI'S CASE COLLAPSES
• #8 LYING TO FISA COURT
• #9 TWO-HOP SPYING
• #10 INCOMPETENCE OR BIAS?
• #11 THE SCHEME TEAM
• #12 THE FISA SWAMP
• #13 SUSPECTED RUSSIAN SPY
spygatetruths.com
John Spiropoulos
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