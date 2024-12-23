Four Young Men Martyred in an Airstrike Inside Tulkarm Camp





Four young men, Tariq Al-Doush, Dossam Awfi, Muhammad Awfi and Muhammad Rahamna, were martyred in an airstrike that targeted their vehicle inside Tulkarm refugee camp on 12/20/2024

The occupation bombed a car, killing four young men inside it, in Tulkarm camp in the center of Tulkarm city two days ago. Interview: Paramedic Fathi Nasrallah and eyewitness Jawad Sarouji.

Reporting: Tasneem sleet

Filmed: 22/12/2024

