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Beverly Rubik Interview
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47 views • February 20, 2021
This is a very light weight video of an interview by Lloyd Burrell with Beverly Rubik as his guest looking into the connection between 5G and Covid. Because this free recording was up only for 48 hours and my family not seen it felt justified to post it here.
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