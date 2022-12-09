Create New Account
Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 12/5/22 - Conversation on Open Fascsm, Military Vax Mandates, Economic Ruin, Agenda 2030, and more.
An open conversation about vaccine mandates in the military and elsewhere and the attendant merging of government and corporate interests -- i.e. fascism -- at a time when their adverse effects and lack of efficacy have become more broadly recognized, and how we can respond to the insanity in our local communities.


More at www.RiseUpNH.org

