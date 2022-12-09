Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 12/5/22 - Conversation on Open Fascsm, Military Vax Mandates, Economic Ruin, Agenda 2030, and more.

An open conversation about vaccine mandates in the military and elsewhere and the attendant merging of government and corporate interests -- i.e. fascism -- at a time when their adverse effects and lack of efficacy have become more broadly recognized, and how we can respond to the insanity in our local communities.
More at www.RiseUpNH.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.