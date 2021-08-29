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Former Tanzanian President John Magufuli Proves PCR Test Is Meaningless For COVID-19
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7707 views • August 29, 2021
The Late Great Tanzania President John Magfuli, tricked the WHO by sending in PCR tests of pawpaw (papaya), a goat. They both tested positive for Covid.
Unfortunately the former President died of heart complications but the public is being told he died of Covid-19. Mainstream media continues to call him a "Covid-19 Denier". RIP Mr. John Magfuli.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oLuca79fllit
Corona Scamdemic Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
Unfortunately the former President died of heart complications but the public is being told he died of Covid-19. Mainstream media continues to call him a "Covid-19 Denier". RIP Mr. John Magfuli.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oLuca79fllit
Corona Scamdemic Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
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