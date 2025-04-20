IMPORTANT: THE CANCER CONSPIRACY! - The Cure They Don't Want You To Know About!

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with John Richardson of RNC Store about the skyrocketing cancer rates across the board as even billionaire biotech engineers come forward warning the public that the Covid injections have lead to a massive rise in strange cancers especially among young people.





While Moderna among other vaccine manufacturers have already acknowledged that their injections cause cancer and many surgeons are warning about strange new aggressive cancers with different biology after the vax rollout, the injections aren't the only reason we are seeing a rise.





With the highest rate of cancer per day in history, studies are coming out at a rapid rate showing the tap water is filled with forever chemical toxins that cause cancer and of course the spraying of the skies doesn't help.





Apricot seeds (or laetrile, amygdalin, B17) have long shown to be incredibly useful in the face of cancer with tens of thousands of testimonies as well as countless studies going back more than 50 years.





G Edward Griffin's book World Without Cancer famously brought this information to millions of people.





Still, this potential "cure" has been heavily covered up and attacked with easily debunkable claims.





In this video, we talk about the importance of at least using apricot seeds as a preventative measure in these unsure times.





