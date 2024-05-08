What Is This In The Night Sky?

I like looking up because you never know what you'll see. I recorded this on April 8, 2024 5:35am EST (eclipse day). Please note when you zoom this far, 60x Optical, 200+x Digital it's not easy getting a stable video. At the end I did screenshots and used a Pan & Zoom effect to bring the object a bit closer and even though it's not very clear it is interesting.
