© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TASA - Aug 02, 2021 - 15) Haym Salomon Contributions to The American Revolution - Justice Anna Von Reitz
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • August 08, 2021
This was ordered by George Washington who, when he asked Haym Solomon, a wealthy Philadelphia Jew, what he would like as a personal reward for his services to the Continental Army. Solomon said he wanted nothing for himself, but he would like something for his people. Then the 13 stars crafted as the star of David part of the great seal. Few people know that it was the great contributions of Haym Solomon who saved the Army and the American revolution. The great seal of our government: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Seal_of_the_United_States#/media/File:Greater_coat_of_arms_of_the_United_States.svg For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.