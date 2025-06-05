How to Destroy NANOTECH-FIBER CLOTS- VENOM PROTEIN- PARASITES and BOOST UP IMMUNITY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
:::Go for a anti parasitic treatments with cancers,to track fiber clots go for a d-dimer test, iodine against candida, also keep a safe distance from all Electro magnetic devices/persons and sugar because it is food for these parasites, get milk directly from a healthy cow, focus on the pure honey daily