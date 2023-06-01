Day 4 - Part I of Vacation July 4, 2019

Today, at 2:15 AM, we left to go to Duinkerke (Dunkirk in English) to take the ferry across the English Channel to Dover, England. I had to break this video into two parts, because I never slept that night, this video ended up being as long as the nap I took later on, 4 hours, before editing!





The ferry was cheaper than the Euro Tunnel but it took longer. We found out on the way back that there was free WIFI. When I booked the ferry, the WIFI was 14 euros, I think, but turns out, it was free, we never checked on the way there.





We woke the kids up at 2:00AM after they went to bed at 10:00PM to get in the car for a 3 hours ride. Only Willem slept pretty much the whole car ride, Laurens stayed awake and Anneke fell asleep at 10 minutes before we arrived at the dock.





Our ferry was at 6:00AM but we needed to be there no later than 5:15AM. The ferry ride was 2 hours but with the time change,we arrived in England at the white cliffs of Dover at 7:00AM.





We stayed with Ana and Peter, we found them on Airbnb under the listing title “Bedrooms in our welcoming comfortable cosy home” at 27 Papion Grove, Chatham, England ME5 9BS and we highly recommend them as hosts. This pictures were as described. We had two bedrooms in their upstairs and we had that upstairs bathroom to ourselves. There was parking in their driveway and it was a really nice neighbourhood. We hadn’t used their pool but it looked really nice.





Ana made us an English breakfast when we had arrived and two more after that. She charged £5 per person, which ended up being about $41 CAD for 5 people to each have breakfast with basically unlimited amounts, she made plenty and we had leftovers nearly every day.





They have 132 reviews as of July 8, 2019. They are great to deal with and if you are ever in England and need a place to stay we recommend that you stay with them. Peter smokes but he does it outside so there is no smoking in the house. There were also no pets and the place was very clean and it was reasonably priced for a family of 5.







