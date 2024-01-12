The Ukrainian military launched another terrorist attack against civilians in the Donetsk People’s Republic. On January 12, Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Golmovsky located on the outskirts of Gorlovka.

The shelling targeted a group of employees of the local energy company. They came to the area for emergency repair work after the power lines were damaged as a result of another Ukrainian attack. As a result of the shelling, a woman, who worked as a power engineer, was killed on the spot. Three more male employees were wounded.

Immediately after the shelling, an ambulance team arrived to the spot to help the wounded. Ukrainian Nazis waited until the wounded were taken to the ambulance and followed the vehicle with an UAV. On the ambulance team was on its way to the hospital, Ukrainian UAV dropped an explosive device on it. As a result of the attack, a female paramedic and one of the patients were killed. Three more members of the ambulance team were killed.

