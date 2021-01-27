Star Trek New Voyages, 4x06, Enemy Starfleet

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Attacked while exploring a new sector of space, Kirk and his crew find themselves in the middle of a war. The USS Eagle, lost 8 years before, is now in the clutches of a woman who bends starships and their captains to her will and has reverse engineered a fleet bent on genocide. The Enterprise is the the only ship in her way.
"Star Trek: New Voyages/Phase II" is not affiliated with the STAR TREK franchise.