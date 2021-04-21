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Πιό Θανατηφόρα τα εμβόλια από τον Καρκίνο ?? ...
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363 views • April 21, 2021
NIKHΣΕ 3 φορές τον καρκίνο και έκανε το εμβόλιο και πέθανε μετά από 5 μέρες!!! Την είδε ο γιος της νεκρή από την κάμερα! Είναι εξωφρενικό!!! Ο γιατρός της και ο γιατρός του εμβολιαστικού κέντρου αποφάσισαν ότι μετά από τα υποκείμενα νοσήματα που είχε ότι μπορεί να κάνει το εμβόλιο για να μπορεί να βλέπει τα εγγόνια της!!!
Την πρώτη μέρα μετά το εμβόλιο της έπεσε το οξυγόνο... Δείτε την ιστορία στο βίντεο... Δείτε τι λέει ο ίδιος ο γιος της!
http://www.oparlapipas.gr/2021/04/video-nikh-3-5.html
Την πρώτη μέρα μετά το εμβόλιο της έπεσε το οξυγόνο... Δείτε την ιστορία στο βίντεο... Δείτε τι λέει ο ίδιος ο γιος της!
http://www.oparlapipas.gr/2021/04/video-nikh-3-5.html
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