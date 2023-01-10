Create New Account
Fugitives
Yahsdaughter137777
The job of the carnal mind is to quench the Spirit; hence the flesh is weak as it wars against its creator. In the unfolding satanic new world order, you have no human rights. You have the rights of the transhuman.

tribulationapocalypsetranshumanism

