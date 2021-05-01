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A Little Lesson in Liberty
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31 views • May 01, 2021
CNBC "Covid live updates: Fauci says universal vaccine is the endgame to combat new variants" [archive] http://archive.today/2021.04.28-005101/https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/15/covid-live-updates-fauci-health-officials-testify-jj-vaccine.html
CNN "Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' after GOP congressman feuds with Fauci" April 15, 2021 [archive] http://archive.today/2021.04.16-203127/https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/15/politics/jim-jordan-anthony-fauci-hearing/index.html
C-Span “House Select Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee Hearing on the Pandemic Response” April 15, 2021 [archive] http://archive.today/2021.04.28-044643/https://www.c-span.org/video/?510633-1/house-select-coronavirus-crisis-subcommittee-hearing-pandemic-response
FOX "Jim Jordan latest Republican lawmaker to clash with Fauci during congressional hearing" April16, 2021 [archive] http://archive.today/2021.04.27-225109/https://www.foxnews.com/politics/jim-jordan-latest-republican-clash-fauci-during-congressional-hearing
New York Post "Dr. Fauci, Rep. Jordan clash on post-COVID reopening" April 15, 2021 [archive] http://archive.today/2021.04.28-003801/https://nypost.com/2021/04/15/dr-fauci-rep-jordan-clash-on-post-covid-reopening/
Trouble, Justin “Happy Independence Day – My 4th of July Speech” July 4, 2020 https://www.bitchute.com/video/epe0z87BNFw/
USA Today "Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan 'shut your mouth' during congressional hearing with Fauci" April 15, 2021, updated April 16, 2021 [archive] http://archive.today/2021.04.16-130233/https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/04/15/maxine-waters-tells-jim-jordan-shut-your-mouth-house-hearing/7243432002/
Yahoo News “WATCH LIVE: Dr. Fauci testifies before House subcommittee on 'how to safely end the pandemic'” streamed live on Youtube, April 15, 2021 https://youtu.be/n4ZdVyyZL7c
CNN "Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' after GOP congressman feuds with Fauci" April 15, 2021 [archive] http://archive.today/2021.04.16-203127/https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/15/politics/jim-jordan-anthony-fauci-hearing/index.html
C-Span “House Select Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee Hearing on the Pandemic Response” April 15, 2021 [archive] http://archive.today/2021.04.28-044643/https://www.c-span.org/video/?510633-1/house-select-coronavirus-crisis-subcommittee-hearing-pandemic-response
FOX "Jim Jordan latest Republican lawmaker to clash with Fauci during congressional hearing" April16, 2021 [archive] http://archive.today/2021.04.27-225109/https://www.foxnews.com/politics/jim-jordan-latest-republican-clash-fauci-during-congressional-hearing
New York Post "Dr. Fauci, Rep. Jordan clash on post-COVID reopening" April 15, 2021 [archive] http://archive.today/2021.04.28-003801/https://nypost.com/2021/04/15/dr-fauci-rep-jordan-clash-on-post-covid-reopening/
Trouble, Justin “Happy Independence Day – My 4th of July Speech” July 4, 2020 https://www.bitchute.com/video/epe0z87BNFw/
USA Today "Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan 'shut your mouth' during congressional hearing with Fauci" April 15, 2021, updated April 16, 2021 [archive] http://archive.today/2021.04.16-130233/https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/04/15/maxine-waters-tells-jim-jordan-shut-your-mouth-house-hearing/7243432002/
Yahoo News “WATCH LIVE: Dr. Fauci testifies before House subcommittee on 'how to safely end the pandemic'” streamed live on Youtube, April 15, 2021 https://youtu.be/n4ZdVyyZL7c
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