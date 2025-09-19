Merck and Abbott created AIDS

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



There's your atherosclerotic clot. What is Anti-IL1 beta? Oh, an Anti-IL1 beta antibody therapy. Oh, those are some of those criminal drugs that are advertised without testing on TV every night, and they say, ask your doctor if it's right for you. And Merck and Abbott, which created AIDS and the drug response to AIDS, Merck and Abbott are providing those criminal stents from the paper I showed you with the fibrolytic, the serine and proteases. This is why no nattokinase. It's not nano and it's not a kinase. It's a deadly drug that will cause you to create these atherosclerotic clots.

And when you test, you know, what is IL1 beta? Oh, well, you will get a fever by your monocyte macrophage stem cell. These two slides were my PhD thesis that I actually submitted 34 years ago on September 6 and defended on November 14.

So your government, my thesis committee, what lovely criminals they are, they saw all this data...

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 09/09/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1nAJEENoBNkJL

WHAT YOU'RE DOING WHEN YOU TAKE NATTOKINASE: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/what-youre-doing-when-you-take-nattokinase

Nattokin Plus: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/nattokin-plus-120.html

ARKHUB course: Why AIDS Why Now? https://app.arkhub.io/program-details/2156

My PhD Thesis: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-phd-thesis



