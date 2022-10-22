Create New Account
mRNA Vaccines in Our Foods & Health Canada the Big Pharma Shill -Dr. Byram Bridle Interview
[Oct 8, 2022] Dr. Byram Bridle, a world-renowned Canadian vaccinologist and viral immunologist, joins us to discuss a serious concern with regards to the future of mRNA vaccines: increased virulence of infections in humans through vaccinated animal foods. Dr. Bridle breaks down the mechanism of oral tolerance

