mRNA Vaccines in Our Foods & Health Canada the Big Pharma Shill -Dr. Byram Bridle Interview

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[Oct 8, 2022] Dr. Byram Bridle, a world-renowned Canadian vaccinologist and viral immunologist, joins us to discuss a serious concern with regards to the future of mRNA vaccines: increased virulence of infections in humans through vaccinated animal foods. Dr. Bridle breaks down the mechanism of oral tolerance