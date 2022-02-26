Chaos at Poland border as families with children flee Ukraine amid Russian invasion

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The 40km long tail back shows cars of people trying to flee with Mrs Trew meeting families who have walked for more than 10 hours in sub-zero temperatures with many sleeping overnight in the ice.
Ukrainians arrived on foot and by car and train and were greeted by Polish authorities and volunteers offering them food and hot drinks.