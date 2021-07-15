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[Japanese] 貝の砂抜きのやり方 (How To Purge Live Clams)
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103 views • July 15, 2021
✅ 原材料
塩 大さじ2
浄水 1/2ガロン
✅ タグ
#砂抜き #下ごしらえ #貝類
✅ 是非フォローしてください。
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塩 大さじ2
浄水 1/2ガロン
✅ タグ
#砂抜き #下ごしらえ #貝類
✅ 是非フォローしてください。
✅ Facebookプライベート・グループ
https://www.facebook.com/groups/713530336092536/
✅ INSTAGRAM (メイン・チャンネル)
https://instagram.com/the_comical_chef
✅ INSTAGRAM (セカンド・チャンネル)
https://instagram.com/sashimimann
✅ BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XMSeSYMkWPEH/
✅ Business Inquiry (連絡先)
[email protected]
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