Ramzan Kadyrov said that the 96th operational regiment went to the SMO zone:

"The 96th Operational Regiment of the SKO VNG of the Russian Federation, one of the most combat-ready and effective units of the Russian Guard, advanced from the Chechen Republic to the zone of the special military operation(SMO).

Today they went to the front to change their fellow soldiers in combat positions. Each of them is still determined to find and destroy any manifestation of Satanism. The mere fact that there are people on the other side who support such obscurantism gives our fighters the strongest motivation.

⠀I sincerely wish the guys success and good luck in carrying out operational tasks! I am convinced that absolutely all members of the regiment will make every effort to bring the triumph of justice closer."