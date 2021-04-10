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DECODE: If this next movie fails, we all go down
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585 views • April 10, 2021
After hearing a Juan O Savin interview wherein he said the Golden Globes was really a satanic worship service. I attempted to find and decode the hidden message. IF a message was buried in a duplicitous communication, then in my opinion, this is what it says...
Sources
Hanging scene from a WWII serie --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VE83JcCzmL4&;t=47s
The Recruit 2003 Ending --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_SJ6gxmFfNw&;t=16s
The Blues Brothers (1980) - Paying the Price Scene (9/9) | Movieclips --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2quc-iQ96R0
Argo Official Trailer #1 (2012) Ben Affleck Thriller Movie HD --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JW3WfSFgrVY
Ricky Gervais' Monologue - 2020 Golden Globes --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCNdTLHZAeo
Tom Hanks Receives the Cecil B. deMille Award - 2020 Golden Globes --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mY-k-y1-5w
Sources
Hanging scene from a WWII serie --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VE83JcCzmL4&;t=47s
The Recruit 2003 Ending --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_SJ6gxmFfNw&;t=16s
The Blues Brothers (1980) - Paying the Price Scene (9/9) | Movieclips --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2quc-iQ96R0
Argo Official Trailer #1 (2012) Ben Affleck Thriller Movie HD --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JW3WfSFgrVY
Ricky Gervais' Monologue - 2020 Golden Globes --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCNdTLHZAeo
Tom Hanks Receives the Cecil B. deMille Award - 2020 Golden Globes --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mY-k-y1-5w
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