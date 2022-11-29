Quo Vadis





Nov 27, 2022

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for November 26, 2022.





Dear children, trust fully in the Power of My Son Jesus.





He is in control of everything.





There will be no defeat for the elect of the Lord.





When you feel the weight of the cross, call upon Jesus and He will give you the grace of victory.





Do not be discouraged in the face of your difficulties.





Bend your knees in prayer, for only thus can you attain holiness.





You are living in a time worse than the time of the Flood and the time has come for your return.





You are walking towards a future of weeping and lamentations.





You will be persecuted for loving and defending the truth, but do not retreat.





When all seems lost, the Lord will act in favour of His People.





Courage!





In the great final battle, My devotees will fight alongside the brave soldiers in cassocks and will contribute to the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





Onward!





Whatever happens, do not turn away from the truth.





I know each one of you by name and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave Pedro Regis a message, and asked the him to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows here:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor.”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed,” says the visionary.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LeIO4_Off40