DEL RETURNS FROM EUROPE WITH A WARNING

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Del returns from Poland and France with a firsthand look at how the fight over health freedom is unfolding beyond America’s borders. From packed screenings of An Inconvenient Study to urgent conversations with lawmakers and grassroots leaders, he says the same question followed him everywhere: will America lead?